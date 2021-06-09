Damascus [Syria], June 9 (ANI): A fresh Israeli missiles strike targeted military sites in Syria on Tuesday night, Syrian media reported.

The Syrian army said it shot down some missiles fired by Israel, Syria's state news agency SANA reported

The Syrian air defences were triggered by the attack as people in the capital of Damascus saw Syrian air defence missiles being fired into the sky.

SANA said the Israeli attack was launched from inside the Lebanese airspace, as Israeli warplanes usually attack Syria from Lebanon.

Some people in the northwestern province of Latakia and the central province of Homs told Xinhua that they also witnessed an Israeli attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)