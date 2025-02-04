Kathmandu [Nepal], February 4 (ANI): Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday, while her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward is scheduled to land in the Himalayan country later this afternoon for their first visit to Nepal, beginning a six-day official royal tour.

Prince Edward had arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit focussing on "championing young people" and promoting the benefits of non-formal education across the world.

After concluding his visit to India, the Duke of Edinburgh, the youngest sibling of King Charles III, will join The Duchess of Edinburgh, in Nepal.

A day earlier, the Duke of Edinburgh called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice-President's Enclave.

The leaders underlined the significance of trade, education, people-to-people connections and parliamentary exchanges in continuing to deepen relations between both nations.

Prince Edward also visited the British School in Delhi on Monday, where he interacted with students and visited various school stalls. He spoke with students from different schools, engaging in conversations about their work and projects.

Prince Edward also met the Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of State Universities C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday.

During the meeting, Prince Edward expressed satisfaction at how India and UK relations are strengthening, and the UK's desire to see more collaboration between the two nations. The Duke of Edinburgh also mentioned that he is the Chancellor of the University of Bath in the UK and stressed that cooperation in the field of education could prove mutually rewarding, according to the statement released by Raj Bhavan Maharashtra.(ANI)

