Eindhoven (Netherlands), Jun 12 (AP) Former Ajax coach Peter Bosz was hired to lead fellow Dutch team PSV Eindhoven on a three-year deal on Monday.

Since leaving Ajax in 2017 after guiding the team to the Europa League final, the 59-year-old Bosz has coached German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen and most recently Lyon in France.

He hasn't worked since being fired by Lyon in October.

Bosz replaces Ruud van Nistelrooy, who left PSV last month ahead of the final match of the season because he did not feel enough support within the team.

PSV finished in second place in the Dutch league behind Feyenoord and won the Dutch Cup. It was last Dutch champion in 2018.

“PSV has had periods in the past in which they dominated Dutch football,” Bosz said. “I want to revive those times.” (AP) AM

