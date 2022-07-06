New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated his Malawian counterpart Nancy Tembo and the people of the county on their 58th National Day.

Taking to Twitter today, Jaishankar said that he is working to strengthen the development partnership between India and Malawi.

"Congratulate FM @nancygtembo and the Government & people of Malawi on their National Day. Working to strengthen our development partnership," he tweeted.

On July 6, 1964, Nyasaland became independent as Malawi.

"On this day, 6th July 1964, Nyasaland became independent as Malawi. Happy 58th independent day!," Foreign Minister Nancy Tembo tweeted.

Last month, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan met the Vice-President of Malawi, Dr Saulos Chilima, and discussed the prospect of strengthening cooperation in various sectors between India and the southeast African nation.

"Taking to Glad to call on Vice-President of Malawi, Dr Saulos Chilima in Lilongwe. Discussed possibilities of enhancing cooperation in various sectors. The relationship between both our countries is stronger today," Muraleedharan had tweeted.

Moreover, on March 5, 2021, 350,000 doses "Made in India" COVID vaccines were dispatched to Malawi under Covax facility. On March 12, 2021, India donated 50,000 doses of "Made in India" COVID vaccines.

On May 7, 2021, MoS had a telephonic conversation with Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Malawi, and discussed various matters to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The 7th International Day of Yoga Day was organised on June 20, 2021. In the run-up to Yoga Day, a curtain-raiser event was organised at Salima on June 13, 2021. On June 16, 2021, India and Malawi signed an MoU on Cooperation in the field of Trade of Pigeon Peas in Lilongwe for a period of five years from 2021-2026. This MoU will facilitate the export of 50,000 MTs of Pigeon Peas annually from Malawi to India. (ANI)

