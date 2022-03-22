Cairo [Egypt], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed on Monday ways to strengthen joint cooperation as well as regional and international issues.

The meeting was held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The two officials tackled prospects for joint cooperation, and discussed a number of regional and international issues, said the statement, adding that the talks reflected a mutual understanding between the two sides.

Sisi stressed Egypt's commitment to its steadfast stance toward the security of the Gulf countries.

For his part, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi stressed that his visit to Egypt comes as a continuation of the historical and distinguished relations between the two countries. (ANI/Xinhua)

