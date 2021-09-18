Washington, Sep 17 (AP) An influential federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans.

The vote Friday, 61-3, was a blow to the Biden administration's effort to shore up people's protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant.

Also Read | COVID-19 Rebounds, Affects Children in China As Vaccines Turn Ineffective.

Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on safety of extra doses.

And they complained that data provided by Israeli researchers about their booster campaign might not be suitable for predicting the US experience. (AP)

Also Read | China Says It Agrees with EAM S Jaishankar; Says Sino-India Ties Have Their Own ‘Intrinsic Logic’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)