Kathmandu, May 31 (PTI) A fuel tanker overturned near the runway at the airport in Nepal's tourist city of Pokhara on Tuesday, obstructing flight operations, according to a media report.

The tanker was carrying fuel from the Nepal Oil Corporation, MyRepublica newspaper reported.

Spokesperson of Pokhara Airport Devraj Subedi said that the flight services will remain disrupted for a while after the fuel tanker overturned near the runway and spilled fuel.

"No damage has been incurred even though fuel has been spilled,” Subedi said.

Yeti Air and Buddha Air flights headed to Pokhara from Kathmandu Airport have returned to Kathmandu as they could not land, Subedi said. A crane has been brought to lift the overturned tanker near the runway.

Pokhara was in the news after a Tara Air passenger plane with 22 people, including 4 Indians, died in a crash on Sunday, minutes after the plane took from the airport. PTI

