Santiago [Chile], March 12 (ANI): Left-leaning former student leader Gabriel Boric became Chile's new and youngest president on Friday.

He vowed to oversee a political and economic renewal of a nation that has already witnessed many massive protests over inequality in recent years despite a relatively vibrant economy, American newspaper The Washington Post reported. Boric turned 4 years old when the country's democracy returned following a 17-year military dictatorship that both bloodied and set the groundwork for modern Chile.

Also Read | European Union to Table Proposals by May End to Phase Out Dependency on Russian Energy by 2027.

Boric has also vowed that his young, inclusive government will change the poverty and inequality that came because of a free market model which was imposed decades ago by Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who ruled from 1973 to 1990. His four-year term begins at a moment when a constituent assembly is drawing up a new constitution for the country to replace one adopted under Pinochet.

The Socialist Party leader of the Senate, Alvaro Elizalde, draped the presidential sash over Boric's shoulders during the ceremony and called the cabinet a "feminist" cabinet as it includes 14 women and 10 men, according to The Washington Post. (ANI)

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: We See No Security Reasons for Indian Students to Leave Russia, Indian Embassy in New Guidelines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)