Tel Aviv [Israel], December 2 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that earlier today, Monday, forces of its Southern Brigade operating in the center of the Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line, which marks the Gaza ceasefire line, and approached them in a manner that posed an immediate threat to the soldiers.

Immediately after the identification, the Israel Air Force eliminated the terrorist.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Over Loss of Lives Due to Cyclone Ditwah, Assures India’s Continued Support Under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

"IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," said the IDF.

The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | ‘India and Israel Have a Common Enemy’: Will Be Good if India Designates Hamas As Terrorist Group, Says Israeli Defence Forces.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)