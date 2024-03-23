Petropolis (Brazil), Mar 23 (AP) Heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro state have killed at least seven people, authorities said Saturday, while a 4-year-old girl was rescued after more than 16 hours under mud.

The girl was pulled out alive in the city of Petropolis, 69 kilometers (43 miles) north of Rio. Rescue teams had to stop their work Friday night due to risks of new landslides in the region.

Also Read | Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Russia Detains 11 in Attack on Crocus City Hall That Killed at Least 115.

The girl's father died as a house was knocked to the ground. She survived because he protected her with her body, members of rescue teams said. Three more people died in the same place.

Mayors and Gov. Claudio Castro had alarmed residents of potential problems for the weekend since Thursday.

Also Read | 'This Must Be Modi Ki Guarantee': Bhutan Premier Tshering Tobgay Thanks 'Brother' PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

Firefighters have struggled to reach those hit by heavy rains, many of them residents of long endangered areas. Sniffing dogs were also part of the rescue efforts. Almost 100 people had been saved, authorities said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)