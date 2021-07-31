Hong Kong, July 31 (ANI): It was a moment for celebration for Hong Kongers as fencer Cheung Ka Long won the first Olympic gold medal for the city in 25 years, however, their happiness was short-lived as police filed complaints that some people booed during the live broadcast award ceremony in a shopping mall when China's national anthem was playing.

A man has also been detained by Hong Kong police for allegedly insulting the Chinese national anthem, the first arrest of its kind in the city, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Police said the 40-year-old waved a British colonial Hong Kong flag while urging others to "boo" the Chinese anthem - March of the Volunteers - as well as chant slogans during a livestream of an awards ceremony from the Tokyo Olympic Games at a mall in Kwun Tong on Monday.

It is the first time the authorities have invoked the controversial new anthem law since it came into effect in June last year.

A crowd gathered at shopping malls across the city to watch the fencer.

He became the second Olympic gold medallist in Hong Kong after beating his opponent 15-11.

At the subsequent medal ceremony, some fans initially booed China's national anthem and then chanted "We are Hong Kong" in scenes that were broadcast live.

Police senior superintendent Eileen Chung said the man, who claimed to be a journalist, was arrested on Friday outside another shopping mall in Kwai Ching carrying 10 British Hong Kong flags of different sizes. He is currently detained pending further investigation.

The comes at a time when the city is facing increasing policing and clampdown by pro-Chinese authorities.

China, with the help of local authorities, has been ruling Hong Kong with an iron fist. Authorities have also begun clamping down on pro-democracy activists. (ANI)

