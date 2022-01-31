Hong Kong, January 31 (ANI): Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam is set to skip the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic and stay at home to manage the fight against a surge in untraceable COVID-19 cases.

Hong Kong Chief had planned to go to Beijing on Wednesday to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics on Friday, Sputnik reported citing the South China Morning Post on Monday. However, she had to cancel her plans due to the virus.

The Hong Kong-based newspaper reported this news citing sources.

Hong Kong has seen 14,105 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12,572 recoveries and 213 deaths.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from March 4-13. (ANI)

