Panaji (Goa) [India], January 19 (ANI): Ambassador of Italy to India, Antonio Bartoli, remained optimistic about the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and said that Italian wine could become more accessible to the Indian public.

Antonio Bartoli spoke to ANI at the second edition of the Vinitaly India Roadshow in Goa, an international tour to promote Italian wine in global markets.

Also Read | Chile Wildfire: 15 Dead, Thousands To Flee As Wildfires Race Across Central and Southern Regions; Chilean President Gabriel Boric Declares State of Catastrophe.

"Wine is a great channel of communication. We would like to promote Italian wine. We hope that these products can be more accessible to the Indian public thanks to the free trade agreement that we hope can be closed soon," he said.

Bartoli also suggested that tourism, sustainable energy, waste segregation and hospitality are some other sectors in which Italy and Goa can collaborate.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Strikes Asian Country.

"I'm sure that you could and should increase the percentage of foreign tourism in Goa. We are one of the most important tourist destinations in the world. We are closing 2025 with an expected 479 million visitors. I want to mention that there are other sectors in which we can work. One is renewable, sustainable energy. You have a very good record in waste segregation. You are one of the most virtuous territories in all India.

"We need 65,000 nurses only in the public structures in hospitals, and I think we should discuss how to do also with Goa," he added.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that the Vinitaly India Roadshow is the start of a journey and expressed intentions to promote the state's tourism beyond its beaches to the culinary.

"I think it has just been a start, a journey which we need to take ahead. And when we talk about tourism and how we promote it, we are not only talking about sun, sand, and sea, but also about Goa beyond beaches. Culinary, as a place, we need to talk. And that's how the wish list starts. So there is something that we need to connect, other than the connectivity between Goa and Rome or Italy. And we need to see how best we can exploit the two airports to ensure more tourism grows in these sectors between Goa and Italy. I convey my best wishes to all the exhibitors," he said.

India-EU FTA is expected to be completed during the visit of the European Council President, Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will visit India to represent the EU at the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled for January 27.

The FTA aims to boost bilateral trade between India and the EU, which is already India's largest trading partner, with goods trade totalling $136.53 billion in 2024-25. The agreement is expected to cover areas such as market access for goods, rules of origin, services, investment, and intellectual property rights.

India is seeking zero-duty access for labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, and handicrafts. The agreement will include safeguards for farmers and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The FTA will promote regulatory cooperation and transparency, making it easier for businesses to operate in both markets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)