Hong Kong, Dec 28 (AP) Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong on Saturday to watch the city's first pyrotechnics drone show, as part of a campaign to raise support and awareness of panda conservation.

The 10-minute drone show featured 1,000 drones, some of which were equipped with fireworks, flying over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour and forming images of the city's giant pandas.

During certain parts of the spectacle, some drones displayed fireworks, while hundreds of others formed a three-dimensional panda that slowly rotated in the sky.

Some eager spectators arrived hours before the show to ensure that they would get a good viewing spot.

Eddie Chow, a father who brought his two kids to the drone show, said such shows could attract more tourists to Hong Kong.

“I think the rundown was great, combining fireworks and drones is a very special theme, Hong Kong should have more of these activities,” said Chow, adding that Saturday's spectacle was his first experience in watching a drone show.

Other spectators, such as Jodi Hung, a Hong Kong resident in her 20s, also praised the drone show as “great”.

“I think people who designed the drone show had very good technique, very amazing, they combined art and techniques together,” Hung said.

Hong Kong has launched a series of activities across the city in recent weeks –- including exhibitions and a panda-themed carnival -– after Beijing gifted Hong Kong with a pair of giant pandas, named An An and Ke Ke. The arrival of the pair takes the total number of giant pandas in Hong Kong to six, all of whom reside at the city's Ocean Park, a theme park comprising amusement park rides and animal exhibits. (AP)

