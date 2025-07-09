Brasilia [Brasilia], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Brazil share a common approach in the fight against terrorism -- "zero tolerance and zero double standards," and the growing cooperation in defence between the two countries is a "symbol of deep mutual trust."

During a joint press statement with Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva after their delegation-level talks on Tuesday (local time), PM Modi said, "We share a common approach in the fight against terrorism -- zero tolerance and zero double standards. We firmly believe that there is no place for double standards when it comes to terrorism. We strongly oppose both terrorism and those who support it."

"Our growing cooperation in the field of defence reflects the deep mutual trust between our two countries. We will continue our efforts to connect our defence industries and strengthen this partnership further. Our collaboration in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and supercomputers is expanding. This reflects our shared vision for inclusive development and human-centric innovation," he added.

During the meeting, PM Modi also thanked President Lula for condemning the April 22 Pahalgam attack and expressing solidarity with the people of India.

While addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's State visit to Brazil, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran said PM Modi reaffirmed that India stands firm in its resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"On security and terrorism, the Prime Minister thanked President Lula for expressing firm condemnation and extending support and solidarity to the people of India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on the 22nd of April that killed 26 innocent citizens. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that India stands firm in its resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. President Lula expressed his full support in the fight against the menace of terrorism," Kumaran said.

Kumaran stated that PM Modi and President Lula discussed defence and security, agriculture, food and nutritional security, energy transformation and climate change, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies and industrial partnerships.

"During the bilateral talks, both leaders discussed the entire spectrum of the partnership. Let me try and list out some of the key areas that were discussed. It includes defence and security, agriculture, food and nutritional security, energy transformation and climate change, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, industrial partnerships, including defence industries, critical minerals, oil and gas, and also bioenergy and pharmaceutical industry, and also business and private sector cooperation, including trade and investments. They also had an opportunity to talk about healthcare and traditional medicine, tourism, space, science and technology, and cooperation in the area of digital public infrastructure," he said.

MEA Secretary announced that India and Brazil signed several agreements, including the agreement on cooperation in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime.

PM Modi and Brazilian President Lula held a meeting at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on Tuesday (local time). He received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brazil on Tuesday.

PM Modi was on a State Visit to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula. During his visit, PM Modi held a meeting with President Lula and attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. (ANI)

