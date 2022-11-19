New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India has improved its position by six slots and is now placed at 61st rank as per the Network Readiness Index 2022 (NRI 2022) report released recently.

In its latest version of 2022, the NRI report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 131 economies based on their performances in four different pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact covering a total of 58 variables.

According to Ministry of Communications release, the report has been prepared by the Portulans Institute, an independent non-profit, nonpartisan research and educational institute based in Washington DC.

"India has not only improved its ranking, but also improved its score from 49.74 in 2021 to 51.19 in 2022. It is noteworthy that India leads in several indicators," the release said.

The report states that India secured first rank in "AI talent concentration", second rank in "Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country" and "International Internet bandwidth", third rank in "Annual investment in telecommunication services" and "Domestic market size", fourt rank in "ICT Services exports", fifth rank in "FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions" and "AI scientific publications".

NRI-2022 report states that India has a greater network readiness than would be expected given its income level.

India is ranked third out of 36 in the group of lower-middle-income countries after Ukraine (50) and Indonesia (59). India has a score higher than the income group average in all pillars and sub-pillars. (ANI)

