New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): India has been re-elected to the Asia Pacific Group of Postal Operations Council and the Council of Administration of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the 2025-28 term at the 28th UPU Congress in Dubai, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

"Another feather in India's cap! India got re-elected in the Asia Pacific Group of Postal Operations Council and Council of Administration of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for 2025-28 in the elections held at the 28th UPU Congress in Dubai. We thank members for their support and confidence in India. India remains committed to providing innovative postal solutions for its people and sharing them with the Global South," Jaiswal posted on X.

Also Read | Earthquake in Russia: 7.4-Magnitude Quake Rocks off East Coast of Kamchatka Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1968812209246511353

The development follows the Ministry of Communications' earlier announcement that Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, would lead the Indian delegation to the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai. His participation focused on advancing India's agenda on innovation, financial inclusion, and global collaboration in the postal sector--an effort now reinforced by the country's successful re-election to the UPU's governing bodies.

Also Read | 'I'm Very Close to India, Very Close to the Prime Minister of India': Donald Trump Highlights His Close Relationship With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

A key highlight of India's participation was the anticipated launch of the groundbreaking UPI-UPU Integration project.

The UPI-UPU Integration project represented a transformative initiative to revolutionise cross-border remittances to India. This collaboration, spearheaded by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the UPU, aimed to seamlessly integrate India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform (IP), a statement said.

This integration promised to create a secure, efficient, and affordable channel for the Indian diaspora to send money home, benefiting millions of families and driving economic growth.

Jyotiraditya Scindia delivered a keynote address during the Congress, outlining India's vision for a modern, trusted, and inclusive postal ecosystem.

The address highlighted India's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance postal services and promote financial inclusion globally.

The official launch of the UPI-UPU Integration project was anticipated to be a key event during the Congress, showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation in transforming cross-border payments.

The Indian delegation actively engaged with representatives from 192 member countries to share India's expertise, explore potential partnerships, and promote the adoption of innovative solutions within the postal sector.

Advocacy for a Progressive Agenda: India advocated for a progressive agenda for the Dubai Cycle, emphasising the importance of technology adoption, sustainable practices, and equitable access to postal services for all.

India Offered Candidature for Key Universal Postal Union Councils; India had offered its candidature for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union, seeking support for meaningful partnerships focused on delivering at scale, driving digital transformation, and promoting sustainability with the aim to contribute towards a level playing field in global commerce, capacity building while learning from global peers to further strengthen international postal cooperation.

"India is committed to working with the global postal community to build a more connected, inclusive, and sustainable future," said Vandita Kaul, Secretary, Department of Posts, Government of India.

"The UPU Congress provides an invaluable platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing, and we look forward to contributing to the success of this important event." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)