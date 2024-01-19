Davos, Jan 19 (PTI) India on Thursday announced here a new alliance for global good, gender equity and equality, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, with the WEF Founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab offering to partner this initiative with full support.

The announcement was made at an India Reception on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting, hosted by apex industry chamber CII and attended by union ministers Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri as well as WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, among others.

The idea of this alliance emerged from the G20 Leaders' Declaration and India's abiding commitment to the cause of women-led development as propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said.

As a follow-up to the activities of the Engagement Group and initiatives under the G20 framework, the Business 20, Women 20 and G20 EMPOWER, this alliance aims to take forward the commitments of the G20 leaders for the benefit of the larger global community.

Irani also congratulated WEF for being a very strong support to India.

"Prime Minister Modi has not only given a high growth rate and contained inflation but has also ensured food security to 800 million Indian citizens and also supported people overseas. This alliance is about the global good, as the name suggests," she said.

Minister Puri said India has always had a special relationship with the WEF.

India has moved from women-centric development to women-led development, he said.

Schwab said India is one of the main topics of discussion at Davos in addition to climate, conflicts and AI.

"We will not only support this alliance but will be a strong partner," he added.

He also thanked India for sending such a strong delegation in an election year.

The alliance has garnered support from industry leaders such as Mastercard, Uber, Tata, TVS, Bayer, Godrej, Serum Institute of India, Novartis, IMD Laussane, and over 10,000 partners from industry through CII.

Supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the alliance will be housed and anchored by the CII Centre for Women Leadership.

The World Economic Forum has come on board as a ‘Network Partner' and Invest India as an ‘Institutional Partner'.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the launch of the alliance in Davos is a purposeful initiative with the participation of key stakeholders.

"It represents a very proud moment for India and India Inc. and comes with a sense of great responsibility. The Confederation of Indian Industry is committed to bringing in Industry from India and across the globe to work towards Gender Equity and Women Leadership," he said.

CII President R Dinesh said the leadership of India for women empowerment during its Presidency of G20 was well recognised and the launch of the ‘Alliance for Global Good – Gender Equity and Equality' at Davos is yet another opportunity for us to converge stakeholders to make the world a better place for women.

"We in corporate India are excited to partner with governments and companies across the globe to promote Gender Equality and strengthen Women's Leadership," he added.

