New York [US], March 23 (ANI): Consulate General of India, New York, in partnership with Bihar Foundation USA East Coast Chapter and Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANAUS), celebrated Bihar Diwas on Saturday, showcasing the state's rich tourism, culture, and cuisine.

This year's celebrations were a special tribute to Indian singer, Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha, whose soulful voice has preserved and popularized Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi folk music for decades.

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1903779386689474988

Sharing the pictures of the celebration on X, "the Consulate General of India, New York wrote, @IndiainNewYork celebrated #BiharDiwas in partnership with @BiharUsa& @BJANAUS, showcasing Bihar's tourism, culture, Madhubani paintings, and cuisine."

Further, the Bihar Vishwa Gaurav Samman Awards recognised the outstanding contributions of four distinguished community leaders: Prakash Jha, Abhishek Tiwary, Sharad Kumar, and Mahesh Kumar.

The awards ceremony was part of an event held by the Consulate General of India in New York.

During the event, the honorees shared their experiences and the impact of their work, adding significance to the evening. The event also marked the 50-year jubilee of the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America, celebrating its contributions to the diaspora.

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1903779834750255542

Notably, Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day when the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912 and is observed as a public holiday in Bihar. (ANI)

