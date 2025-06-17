High Commission of India and the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus partnered for a special yoga event at the UNFICYP Headquarters' Hangar (Photo/ANI)

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 17 (ANI): In a demonstration of yoga's growing global resonance, High Commission of India in Nicosia partnered with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) at an event ahead of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

The event was held at the UNFICYP Headquarters Hangar in Nicosia, reinforcing yoga's relevance not only as a wellness practice but also as a bridge of peace and diplomacy.

The celebration witnessed participation from dignitaries including the High Commissioner of India, Manish, and Acting Force Commander Colonel Patrick Andrew Allen, OBE, who also serves as Chief of Staff.

Indian Army Officer Major Dharmpal Singh, who is posted with UNFICYP, played a key role in coordinating the event. He facilitated seamless communication between the High Commission and UNFICYP and managed operational arrangements.

"Yoga represents India's timeless gift to humanity--uniting body, mind, and spirit," said the High Commissioner. Its adoption by the international peacekeeping community is a reflection of yoga's global relevance in promoting physical well-being and mental harmony, even in high-pressure environments.

The event underscored a deeper message: the integration of yoga into the peacekeeping domain to promote mental resilience, stress management, physical fitness, and inner balance--qualities vital to the well-being of personnel deployed in conflict and post-conflict zones.

"The physical and mental demands on our personnel are unique," noted Colonel Allen. Incorporating yoga into daily routines has the potential to strengthen both morale and mission readiness.

"This collaboration reflects a beautiful confluence of cultural diplomacy and global wellness--fostering peace from the inside out," High Commissioner Manish added.

Lauren McAlister and Lt. Petra Vitazova of UNFICYP lauded the initiative, noting that the event provided a meaningful opportunity for peacekeepers from diverse backgrounds to connect through a shared experience of mindfulness and physical activity.

They emphasised that such programmes are essential for enhancing mental clarity and team cohesion in a demanding operational environment.

The event also featured a live yoga demonstration led by a certified instructor from the Professional Yoga Association (YPA) of Cyprus besides active participation by peacekeepers and mission staff.

A commemorative IDY 2025 publication was unveiled by the High Commission, celebrating a decade of India's global yoga outreach and showcasing both its ancient philosophical roots and contemporary significance.

The High Commission of India will host the Grand Finale Event of International Day of Yoga 2025 at the Molos Deck in Limassol, reflecting broad-based support from Cypriot citizens and the Indian diaspora, further strengthened by the goodwill and enthusiasm following the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus. (ANI)

