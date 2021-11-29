Jakarta [Indonesia], November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Indonesian government has expanded the entry ban on foreigners with travel histories in 10 countries and China's Hong Kong in the last 14 days, in order to prevent the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the Directorate General of Immigration said on Monday.

The 10 countries are South Africa, Botswana, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

"This policy will be effective from November 30, 2021," said the agency.

The Southeast Asian country has also suspended and limited the issuance of visit and stay visas for residents of the 11 areas.

Meanwhile, the quarantine period for international visitors from other areas has been extended from three to seven days, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.

"The government has taken steps to limit arrivals from abroad and will improve the genome sequencing measure to detect this Omicron variant," Pandjaitan added.

A 14-day quarantine is also applied to Indonesians with travel histories in the cited places having reported the Omicron variant. (ANI/Xinhua)

