Tel Aviv [Israel], December 11 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday denied reports that soldiers were operating beyond a buffer zone along the Israel-Syrian border.

"Reports circulating in some media outlets claiming that IDF forces are advancing or approaching Damascus are completely incorrect," tweeted Col. Avichah Adraee, the IDF's Arabic language spokesperson. "IDF forces are present inside the buffer zone and at defensive points close to the border in order to protect the Israeli border."

Also Read | Donald Trump's Tariff Threat: Chinese President Xi Jinping Rebuffs US President-Elect's Threat of Tariffs, Says ‘China Will Safeguard Its Sovereignty, Interests'.

He was contradicting a Reuters report saying Israeli forces had reached the southern village of Qatana, which is 10 km inside Syria and were within 25 km of Damascus.

As the government of Bashar Assad collapsed on Sunday, Israel sent forces into the 235 sq km buffer zone to prevent Syrian rebels from approaching the border. The move into the demilitarized zone was coordinated with peacekeepers from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, which has been monitoring an Israeli-Syrian ceasefire since 1974.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration: US President-Elect Nominates Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon As Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights.

The Israeli Air Force has been striking Syrian military facilities, arms depots, airbases and naval sites to prevent heavy weapons, aircraft and other assets from falling into the hands of Islamist rebels. Also hit were facilities used to produce chemical weapons and precision missiles, and sites used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and Hezbollah to smuggle weapons into Lebanon. Reports suggest Israel hit 300 targets in two days.

Israel has also begun efforts to reach out to Syrian minorities, including Druze communities in southern Syria and Syrian Kurds.

The demilitarized zone was established in 1974 after the Yom Kippur War. Sunday's move marked the first time that Israeli forces set up positions there. The army said the deployment is not intended to be permanent. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)