Tel Aviv [Israel], November 10 (ANI/TPS): On Sunday the Judea and Samaria Police opened a new district, the "Gilad Regional," which includes the Ma'ale Adumim Station and the Valley Station.

"This is a first-of-its-kind national initiative that strengthens security, governance, and sovereignty in the Ma'ale Adumim, Valley, and Dead Sea sectors, some of the most sensitive and strategic areas in the State of Israel," said the Israel Police.

The new area, named after the Gilead Mountains in the sector, was officially opened with an operational briefing at the sector center of the area at the Almog Junction. Led by the district commander, Major General Moshe Pinchi, and the new area commander, Major General Nissim Ohayon.

The Gilad region will include hundreds of police officers and fighters in the fields of patrol, investigations, intelligence, anti-terrorist operations and detective work, and will constitute a central security buffer between the Judea and Samaria regions and Jerusalem, south and north, while preventing infiltration, smuggling, and terrorist and criminal activity. (ANI/ TPS)

