Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): The Geological Institute of Israel uncovered a never before known about underwater canyon near Cyprus. The canyon, known as Eratosthenes for the underwater mountain it is near, dates back to the Messinian Event that transpired about 5.5 million years ago.

The canyon is about 10 km wide and 500 m deep and was buried at the beginning of the Messinian period before the deposition of the salt layer. It was created when the level of the Mediterranean Sea decreased at the same time there was a rise in the salinity of the water, which apparently created gravity currents or dense solutions that caused the destabilization of the submarine slopes and subsidence of the seabed.

Also Read | Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Acquitted by Seoul Court in Controversial 2015 Merger Case.

The Institute said that in a broader aspect this work reveals the environmental conditions of high salinity and lower sea level in the deep Mediterranean basin at the beginning of the Messinian event.

Also known as the Messinian salinity crisis, the Messinian event was a geological event during which the Mediterranean Sea went into a cycle of partial or nearly complete desiccation. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Date and Time: Will Surya Grahan Be Visible in India? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Upcoming Celestial Event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)