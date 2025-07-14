World News | Jaishankar, Wang Yi Review India-China Ties; Stress People-centric Steps and Border Stability

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing during his visit to China, ahead of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting (Image: X/@DrSJaishankar)

Beijing [China], July 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, CPC Politburo Member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Monday in Beijing, as part of his ongoing visit to China.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the state of the India-China bilateral relationship. They took note of the recent progress made by the two sides to stabilise and rebuild ties, placing priority on people-centric engagements, including activities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Jaishankar appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation in the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. Both sides agreed to take additional practical steps, including travel to each other's countries and enhancing direct flight connectivity, to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar highlighted the positive impact of peace and tranquillity on the border for the smooth development of bilateral relations and supported continued efforts towards de-escalation and border management, added the release.

