    World News | Jaishankar, Wang Yi Review India-China Ties; Stress People-centric Steps and Border Stability

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the state of the India-China bilateral relationship. They took note of the recent progress made by the two sides to stabilise and rebuild ties, placing priority on people-centric engagements, including activities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 14, 2025 10:38 PM IST
    World News | Jaishankar, Wang Yi Review India-China Ties; Stress People-centric Steps and Border Stability
    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing during his visit to China, ahead of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting (Image: X/@DrSJaishankar)

    Beijing [China], July 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, CPC Politburo Member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Monday in Beijing, as part of his ongoing visit to China.

    During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the state of the India-China bilateral relationship. They took note of the recent progress made by the two sides to stabilise and rebuild ties, placing priority on people-centric engagements, including activities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

    Jaishankar appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation in the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. Both sides agreed to take additional practical steps, including travel to each other's countries and enhancing direct flight connectivity, to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

    Jaishankar highlighted the positive impact of peace and tranquillity on the border for the smooth development of bilateral relations and supported continued efforts towards de-escalation and border management, added the release.

    Muhammadu Buhari Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Nigeria President.

    India Hopes Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Will Be Strongly Upheld, Says EAM S Jaishankar Before Key SCO Meeting (See Pics).

    The two ministers also discussed regional and global issues of common interest. Jaishankar expressed India's support to the Chinese side for a successful SCO Presidency.

    The discussions were described as constructive and forward-looking. The ministers agreed to remain in touch, including through bilateral visits and meetings.

    During the course of the day, Jaishankar also called on China's Vice President Han Zheng and met with Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao.

    Jaishankar will travel to Tianjin on Tuesday for the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and attend other events related to the SCO. (ANI)

