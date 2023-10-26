Tokyo [Japan], October 26 (ANI): The Tokyo Metropolitan Government organized "Plogging" which means picking up trash and run as one of its environmental education events in Tokyo.

The campaigns like Clean Tokyo, Clean Japan, and Garbage pickup by audience in sport stadium" are very popular around the world. Regular environmental education events are held by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The Plogging event was also held on this day. Plogging and jog, was held in October around Tokyo's Sumida River.

At Sky Tree's skirt, trees are painted yellow and crimson during the Autumn season. The scenery is breath-taking. There is some trash, though, on the ground.

"Plogging is fitness to pick up garbage with running. There are many types of Plogging. For example, pick up garbage with walking, there's a professional race like a competition. It's an activity where everyone makes plogging all together and clean up the city based on enjoyment," Eichiro Tokita, a Participant said.

Another participant said, "Today's result is 2.5 kilograms. Everyone did a great job. Collected garbage is divided into inflammable, non-inflammable materials."

Meanwhile a Runner added by saying, "I found that there is more garbage than I prospected. Based on today's event, I would like to participate again."

"When I watch around me, I realized that there was a lot of garbage. Picking up trash is a very pleasant thing for me."

"There were a lot of empty cans, wastepaper, and cigarettes. I realized once again that picking up trash is very important," the Runner added.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government held Plogging event to realize cleanest Tokyo.

During the event, a total of 9 citizens participated including children. The participants in this activity shared a sense of family and the value of giving back to the community.

Eichiro Tokita added by saying, "We will make Japan very beautiful with our activities, so I hope foreigners will come to Japan and enjoy Japan." "Clean Tokyo" and "clean Japan" are famous worldwide.

"It is made a reality by citizen's impulsive social interaction. A healthy dose of fun and community service is quite beneficial in fostering to create clean and comfortable society," Tokita added. (ANI)

