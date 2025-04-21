PM Narendra Modi with US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their children in Paris (File photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance will begin his four-day official visit to India from today, running from April 21 to 24. Accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance and their children, this marks Vance's first trip to India.

Vice President Vance is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. His aircraft is expected to land at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi at approximately 9:30 am IST and will be formally received at 10:00 am. A formal meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for 6:30 pm at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Their discussions can be focused on strengthening economic, trade, and defence cooperation between the two nations.

Following official meetings, the Vance family is set to visit Jaipur and Agra. Vice President Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday. On April 23, he is scheduled to visit Agra.

The world-famous UNESCO World Heritage site, the Taj Mahal, is being prepared for the upcoming visit of Vice President Vance. The monument, which has welcomed many global leaders over the years, will now see Vice President Vance and his wife walking through the mausoleum and admiring its timeless beauty. Earlier, in 2020, US President Donald Trump visited the Taj Mahal along with First Lady Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, as JD Vance embarks on his visit to India with his family, the small village of Vadluru in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh is abuzz with anticipation. Vadluru is the ancestral home of Usha Vance (nee Chilukuri), the wife of Vice President Vance, and locals are hopeful the couple will visit their village during their time in the country. The visit has sparked a wave of excitement and emotion among villagers who take great pride in Usha's achievements.

Vance's visit to India will conclude on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6:40 am.

The visit is also crucial as all relevant issues between India and the United States will be discussed during the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance from April 21 to 24, which is expected to strengthen bilateral ties further, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

During the weekly media briefing last Thursday, when asked about the possibility of tariff discussions, Jaiswal said, "We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership, when you have that level of partnership with any country ... obviously you will discuss all relevant issues..."

He added, "Of course our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of our human endeavour from part of our bilateral engagement ... so all these bilaterall issue will be discussed and we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties."

Jaiswal also highlighted the ongoing discussions between India and the US regarding a potential trade agreement. "We are talking to the US side so that a bilateral trade agreement can be done," he said.

Jaiswal also stated that India has a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership with the US, and when such a high-level visit takes place, all issues of importance are discussed.

"This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues," Jaiswal said.

He added that India was confident that the visit would provide a further boost to India-US bilateral ties.

"And with America, with the United States, of course, our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of human endeavour... forms part of our bilateral engagement. So, all these issues, bilateral issues will be discussed. And we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties," he said.

Earlier, JD Vance and his family concluded their three-day visit to Italy, where he held bilateral meetings and attended religious services during the Easter weekend.

Vance arrived in Italy on Friday and held expanded bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On Saturday, he met with Church officials, including Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Vice President concluded his visit on Easter Sunday after a meeting with Pope Francis.(ANI)

