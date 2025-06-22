Karachi [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a Sindhi nationalist organisation, has issued a blistering condemnation of the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Army Chief, "Field Marshal" Asim Munir, warning that the gathering signals a resumption of Pakistan's mercenary role in a new American proxy war against Iran.

In a statement released on Sunday, JSMM chair Shafi Burfat asserted that this alliance resurrects the dynamics seen in Afghanistan when Pakistani forces served as hired killers for US strategic interests.

He criticised Islamabad's "corrupt and militarised regime," labelling it a rogue state built on human rights violations, suppression of religious minorities, and denial of democracy that perpetually destabilises South Asia.

Burfat stated, "The Pakistani military and its ISI intelligence apparatus operate not as a defensive force but a mafia-style institution, crushing political movements, silencing journalists, and enforcing a colonial subjugation of Sindh and Balochistan."

He further alleged that thousands of political activists have been subjected to enforced disappearances, detained in secret torture cells, and dumped with mutilated bodies as a method of state terror.

The JSMM leader described the White House meeting as morally reprehensible: "Trump's engagement with General Munir, no stranger to war crimes and persecution of indigenous nations, reveals America's preference for dictatorships over national liberation and human rights movements."

The statement drew parallels to Cold War-era policies when the US routinely backed authoritarian regimes for geopolitical gain.

Burfat's denouncement extended to Munir's extremist rhetoric. He pointed to the general's hate-filled speech targeting Hindus and alleged that Pakistan's intelligence agencies subsequently orchestrated the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, resulting in 26 civilian deaths. "The massacre, ideologically empowered by Munir, compounded the horror as Trump received him at the White House without reproach," Burfat condemned.

The JSMM statement emphasised the broader ramifications: "This summit signals US betrayal of oppressed Sindhi, Baloch, and Pashtun peoples who have endured decades of military reign. Global powers are once again choosing bullets over ballots."

Burfat warned that Pakistan may now be positioned as an American proxy in any Iran-focused conflict, with Washington willing to supply arms and funds, resources which would be deployed internally to suppress Pakistan's minorities.

This alignment, the JSMM asserted, marks not only a strategic misstep but a moral failure, as long-suffering nations witness their oppression overlooked for transient geopolitical advantage. "Once again, Pakistan's colonial machinery is being propped up by Western powers abandoning justice and human dignity," the statement concluded.

Burfat reaffirmed JSMM's resolve, declaring: "We also make it clear that under no circumstances do we support any fundamentalist or religious extremist regime in the region.

However, we find it unnatural that the United States continues to impose leadership on societies not as a result of organic, national, and political struggles from within, but through global blessings, installing figures like Hamid Karzai, Ashraf Ghani, or Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh.

These externally endorsed leaders are imposed on nations as artificial representatives, rather than allowing genuine leadership to emerge from the natural course of people's movements, national aspirations, and struggles." (ANI)

