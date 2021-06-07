Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday (local time) arrived in Guatemala after some technical issues with her plane, which caused a minor delay in her first international trip as vice president.

"The vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, arrived in Guatemala this Sunday to begin a work tour that includes a dialogue with the president @DrGiammattei," the Guatemalan government tweeted.

According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Harris had to return to Joint Base Andrews shortly after her plane took off for Latin America on Sunday.

The glitch in the plane's landing gear was apparently caused by technical issues that forced her to switch to another Air Force Two airplane.

During her first foreign trip as vice president, Harris is expected to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday.

Thereafter, in a follow-up trip to Mexico, Harris will hold talks with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday.

Harris' international trip comes amid the US border crisis, alongside Mexico and Guatemala. (ANI)

