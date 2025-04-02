Geneva [Switzerland], April 2 (ANI): Kashmiri political activist Javed Beigh addressed a side event at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to highlight the ongoing oppression of minorities in Pakistan and the severe conditions in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He contrasted the stark absence of fundamental rights in these areas with the rapid advancements occurring in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his speech, Beigh underscored the systematic abuses faced by minorities in Pakistan, especially Hindus and Christians. He noted that forced conversions of women are widespread, with many being married off to significantly older men. "As a proud Kashmiri Indian Muslim, I stand here in Geneva to voice the true sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir and expose Pakistan's hypocrisy regarding human rights," he said.

The conversation also addressed the worsening scenario in PoGB, where the Pakistani government maintains strict control over citizens' movements. "Since 1947, Gilgit has been one of the most strategically important regions, yet its residents lack basic infrastructure. Even travel necessitates permission from the authorities," he explained. Activists continue to face abductions and arrests as Pakistani forces clamp down on any dissent.

Beigh also highlighted the recent demonstrations in PoJK in response to the enactment of the President's Ordinance Bill by the Pakistani authorities. "The government has stripped citizens of their fundamental rights, including the right to protest and assemble, and there are significant human rights violations carried out by security forces," he claimed.

In contrast, he stressed the substantial progress made in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019. "Prior to 2019, development was sluggish. Now, significant infrastructure projects such as the Vande Bharat train connecting Delhi and Srinagar, the four-lane highway from Qazigund to Uri, the Zojila tunnel for year-round connectivity, and five new flyovers, have notably enhanced the region's infrastructure," he stated.

The activist concluded by urging the international community to pay attention to the violations in PoGB and PoJK, while praising the advancements in Jammu and Kashmir, which he referred to as a "divine intervention" for the region's future. (ANI)

