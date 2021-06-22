Seoul [South Korea], June 22 (ANI/Global Economic): Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, the intermediate holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries group, has won orders worth a total of 1.1 trillion won for building 10 ships.

According to the Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering on Tuesday, it has signed contracts to build two 174,000m^3LNG carriers, three 91,000m^3 very-large LPG carriers and a 300t very large crude carrier(VLCC) with four overseas ship-owner companies.

In addition, it has signed a contract to build four 115,000t product carriers (PC) worth of 256.6 billion won with a European shipbuilder.

The contracts which Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering has signed are for total ten ships, and worth 1.0936 trillion won. The contracted LNG ship is 299m long, 46.4m wide and 26.5m high.

The ships will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and delivered in sequence to ship-owners by the second half of 2023.

These LNG carriers are applied LNG re-liquefaction system that increases economic efficiency by liquefying evaporative gases generated during operation. The very-large LPG carriers contracted this order will equip a dual fuel propulsion engine, two ships will be constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan and one ship will be constructed by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, then be delivered in sequence to ship-owners by the first half of 2024.

A scrubber-equipped VLCC will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in Young-am, Jeon-nam and be delivered to the ship-owner by the second quarter (April~June) 2023.

PC ship will be constructed by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and be delivered sequentially to the ship-owner from the first half of 2023. (ANI/Global Economic)

