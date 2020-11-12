London, Nov 12 (AP) London police say a car has crashed into a police station in north London, but no injuries have been reported.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Edmonton Police Station has been evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7 pm. The London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are at the scene.

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with Wednesday's incident. The vehicle remains at the scene and is being examined by specialist officers, police added. (AP)

