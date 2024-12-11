Johannesburg, Dec 10 (PTI) Mahindra South Africa, the local subsidiary of Indian giant Mahindra, has announced a unique festival combining music, fashion and motoring that will bring together artists in indigenous languages and showcase the work of local designers.

Announcing the Mahindra Fusion Fest on Tuesday, Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, said it was more than just a festival.

“It is a bold statement of Mahindra's evolution in South Africa. It reflects our commitment to embracing the vibrancy, diversity, and creativity of this incredible nation, our second home.

“Through this celebration of music, fashion, and art, we are creating a platform that unites communities, inspires innovation, and amplifies the voices of South Africa's youth,” Gupta said.

The event, to be hosted at the huge Sunbets Arena in Pretoria on February 22 next year, will also be a celebration of Mahindra's two decades in South Africa, during which it set a number of records in terms of sales of its range of vehicles and farming equipment.

“For two decades, Mahindra has made South Africa its second home, forging an authentic and meaningful partnership with its customers. With over 100,000 customers joining the Mahindra family during this journey, this deep connection has solidified the brand's trust and credibility in the region.

“These foundations give Mahindra the confidence to embark on an exciting new chapter as it steps into its third decade in South Africa. This festival represents Mahindra's commitment to resonating with every tribe, culture, and belief system in South Africa, fostering a sense of belonging and togetherness,” Gupta said.

“The Fusion Fest will also serve as a beacon of creativity and progress, reflecting Mahindra's new approach as it evolves into a more youthful, dynamic, and culturally resonant brand," he said.

Performances by some of South Africa's best-known artists will see them bring together indigenous Afrikaans country and pop; afro and indi pop; amapiano and hip-hop music in an unprecedented gathering.

Mahindra will also launch a music talent search in early 2025 to create opportunities for aspiring South African musicians to showcase their skills, with the winners earning the opportunity to perform on stage at the Fusion Fest.

Simultaneously, a fashion talent search will also kick off, giving emerging designers the chance to showcase their creations at the event alongside world-renowned South African designer Thula Sindi.

“Mahindra will donate a portion of ticket sales to a local community upliftment project. This initiative goes beyond just the festival, sparking social change, empowering the next generation of creators, and ensuring Fusion Fest leaves a lasting legacy that will impact lives long after the final performance,” Gupta concluded.

