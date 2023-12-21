Islamabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Major Pakistani political parties, including the PML-N led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, sought extensions on Thursday to file nomination papers for the upcoming February 8 general elections, saying they need more time to complete the "time-consuming exercise."

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), potential candidates are required to file nomination papers from December 20 to 22. The top election body began accepting nomination papers from prospective candidates on Wednesday.

Three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party sought a two-day extension on Thursday for the filing of nomination papers, Geo News reported.

In a letter written to the ECP, the Chairman of the party's election cell, Ishaq Dar, said, "To facilitate thousands of candidates desirous of taking part in elections, it would be appreciated if only a two-day extension is granted in filing nomination papers by amending the schedule issued on December 15, 2023, without changing the polling day, i.e., February 8, 2024".

"That perusal of the schedule reveals that only 03 days have been allocated for filing nomination papers, whereas 07 days have been allocated for the scrutiny of the same," the letter pointed out.

Calling the nomination of papers a "time-consuming exercise", the former finance minister said the process of filing nomination papers requires multiple details and documents to be annexed with the same, "which also include NOCs/ NECs from various public departments".

The PML-N stalwart said any lapse in the nomination of papers could lead to the rejection of the documents, according to the report.

On Wednesday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) parties also wrote to the top election body, seeking an extension in date for filing nomination papers by three days.

The guidelines for the candidates intending to submit nomination papers were issued on Tuesday, a day before the ECP started receiving nomination papers for both the national and provincial assemblies.

After fresh delimitation, the National Assembly would consist of 336 seats, including 266 general seats, 60 seats reserved for women, and 10 for non-Muslims.

Those contesting for the National Assembly would have to submit Rs 30,000 with nomination documents, while the fee for a provincial assembly is Rs 20,000. A candidate is legally allowed to submit a maximum of five nomination papers.

According to the rules, every Pakistani citizen aged 25 or above is eligible to contest for any National Assembly seat, whereas provincial assembly contestants must belong to the concerned province.

According to the procedure, the ECP will release the preliminary list of candidates on December 23, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from December 24 to 30.

The electoral authority will allot election symbols to parties and independent candidates on January 13, a little less than a month in the lead-up to the polling date of February 8.

