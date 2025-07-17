Dubai [UAE], July 17 (ANI/WAM): In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Decree No. (34) of 2025 appointing Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi as Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence.

He also issued Decision No. (26) of 2025 appointing Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence.

The decree and the decision are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Furthermore, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued decisions promoting 6,247 personnel serving with law enforcement and entities concerned with public safety and security in Dubai, including the State Security Department in Dubai, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence. (ANI/WAM)

