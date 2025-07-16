Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): At least 111 people have lost their lives and 212 have been injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan between June 26 and July 14, ARY News reported, citing a report released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA's data show that most deaths occurred due to flash floods, which have been the most hazardous part of this year's monsoon season. Other causes included building collapses and various weather-related accidents.

In the past 24 hours alone, six more people were reported dead, reflecting the continuing threat posed by the heavy rains and unstable weather conditions, as per ARY News.

The NDMA emphasised that flash flooding has been the leading cause of the high death toll, with structural collapses and other rain-induced hazards exacerbating the crisis.

According to ARY News, widespread heavy rainfall lashed various cities across Pakistan, significantly improving the weather conditions and breaking the spell of intense heat.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms across the country from July 15 to 17, warning of possible flooding and disruptions.

Rainfall with scattered heavy and at times very heavy falls is expected in the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad's federal territory up to July 17.

Balochistan's northeastern/southern parts are likely to receive rain with wind or thundershowers up to July 16.

Rainfall is also expected in Sindh's districts of Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazir Abad up to July 16 with occasional gaps. Light rain is also expected in Karachi. (ANI)

