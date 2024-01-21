Kampala [Uganda], January 21 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, actively participated in diplomatic discussions on the sidelines of the third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

In a series of social media posts, Muraleedharan shared insights into his meetings with key representatives from Somalia, Oman, and Botswana.

The minister had a "good meeting" with the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jana. Highlighting Jana's affinity for Hindi and India, Muraleedharan discussed various matters aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Had a good meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia H.E. Salah Ahmed Jana during the sidelines of third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda. Impressed by his affinity for Hindi and India. Explored on a range of matters for further cementing our bilateral ties," said Muraleedharan in a post on X.

In another engagement, Muraleedharan met with Khalifa Alharthy, the Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman. "Happy to have met HE @KhalifaAlharthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Foreign Ministry of Oman on the sidelines of South Summit in Kampala, Uganda," the MoS MEA also posted on X.

Further, Muraleedharan met with Lemogang Kwape, the Foreign Minister of Botswana, during the South Summit in Kampala. The discussion centred around the positive impact of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships.

"Pleasure to connect with Botswana FM Dr Lemogang Kwape on sidelines of South Summit in Kampala. Reassuring to hear about positive impact of ITEC & ICCR scholarships. Appreciate his ideas for elevating bilateral partnership in agriculture, food processing,health & education," said Muraleedharan in another post on X.

Apart from these meetings, Muraleedharan attended the inaugural session of the Third South Summit, where the theme, "Leaving No One Behind," resonated with India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the World is One Family.

"Glad to attend the inaugural session of Third South Summit at Kampala, Uganda. The theme of the Summit, "Leaving No One Behind" resonates well with India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- the World is One Family," Muraleedharan posted on X.

Expressing his delight at being in Kampala for the summit, Muraleedharan, said he looked forward to interacting with the Indian community.

"Delighted to be in Kampala, Uganda, set to represent India at the third South Summit. Look forward to interacting with Indian community as well," posted Muraleedharan on X.

Muraleedharan is on an official visit to the Ugandan capital, Kampala, from January 20-22, to participate in the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China (G-77), Ministry of External Affairs said earlier.

During his visit, the minister will also deliver India's national statement and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, especially from the G-77 member states.

As per the official website of the Third South Summit, the Summit aims at boosting South-South cooperation, including in the areas of trade, investment, sustainable development, climate change, poverty eradication, and the digital economy.

In Kampala, the 134 Member States will reiterate the message of solidarity, unity, and complementarity of the South and speak with a unified voice to achieve their common goals and objectives. (ANI)

