Mandalay (Myanmar), April 2 (ANI): The Government of Myanmar has expressed deep gratitude for India's swift and substantial support in providing relief assistance following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

Myanmar's Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, conveyed his appreciation through the Global New Light of Myanmar, stating that Myanmar was "deeply moved" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support as Indian relief supplies continued to arrive at Yangon International Airport.

Quoting from a telephone conversation between the two leaders, the newspaper reported, "The Senior General responded that he was deeply grateful and moved by the expression of the Prime Minister of India's condolences for the country of Myanmar and its people."

The report further added that the Senior General "sincerely appreciates the sympathy and support from the people of India."

On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Myanmar military junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, and offered condolences on the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Myanmar. He expressed India's readiness to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.

He said that disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, and search and rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of Operation Brahma.

"Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, and search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, including Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, medical aid, and disaster relief.

As the first responder to crises in its neighbourhood, India has mobilized a whole-of-government effort to address the widespread destruction in Myanmar.

So far, six aircraft and five Indian Naval ships have delivered 625 metric tonnes (MT) of humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) material to the affected regions.

The Myanmar media has extensively covered India's support, highlighting the relief efforts as the country struggles to recover from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which has claimed the lives of over 2,700 people.

According to an official statement, the first tranche of aid was delivered on March 29, using an IAF C-130J aircraft, which transported 15 tonnes of emergency supplies such as tents, blankets, essential medicines, and food. These materials were sourced from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The second tranche, carried by two IAF C-130J aircraft, included 80 NDRF Search and Rescue (SAR) specialists along with 22 tonnes of relief materials such as personal protective equipment, search and communication tools, and rescue gear. These aircraft landed in Naypyitaw on March 30.

Further strengthening relief efforts, two IAF C-17 aircraft transported a 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital Team, along with over 60 tonnes of medical and relief supplies, including rapidly deployable surgical shelters, water sanitation units, and essential services for women and children. A 200-bed field hospital was set up in Mandalay, which is now fully operational, providing medical treatment and conducting surgeries.

Additionally, Indian Naval Ships Satpura and Savitri, from the Eastern Naval Command, sailed for Yangon on March 29, 2025, carrying 40 tonnes of HADR materials. These supplies were officially handed over to the Chief Minister of Yangon on March 31.

Naval Ships Karmuk and LCU 52, from the Andaman and Nicobar Command, also transported 30 tonnes of relief material, including clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency supplies, which were handed over at Yangon Port on April 1.

On April 1, India continued its relief efforts under Operation Brahma, dispatching 16 tonnes of critical supplies, including tents, generators, drinking water, food, and emergency medicines. An IAF C-130J aircraft successfully delivered these essential items to Mandalay.

Moreover, the Indian Naval Ship Gharial departed from Visakhapatnam Port on April 1, carrying 442 MT of food aid, including 405 MT of rice, 30 MT of cooking oil, 5 MT of biscuits, and 2 MT of instant noodles. These supplies were intended to meet the immediate nutritional needs of the affected population in Myanmar.

India remains committed to deploying further assistance based on on-ground requirements.

The ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma highlight India's steadfast commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the region.

As a First Responder, India continues to stand with Myanmar, reinforcing its Neighbourhood First and Act East policy. (ANI)

