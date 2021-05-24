Peshawar [Pakistan], May 24 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has initiated a probe into a mega sugar export scandal in which sugar mill owners exported less sugar from their allotted quota to Afghanistan and sold it in Pakistan, leading to a huge loss to the national exchequer.

Citing sources, The News International reported that sugar exporters allegedly had claimed waiver of sales and income tax on the entire allocated export quota of sugar on the basis of the forged and fake documents with the involvement of customs officials.

The exporters and sugar mill owners had illegally sold sugar in Pakistan and made huge profits due to tax exemptions.

The officials of the Customs Department have confirmed that National Accountability Bureau KP has started a probe into the matter and seek the record from Collector Customs (Appraisement) Peshawar till May 27, The News International reported.

The NAB has sought the details of owners of sugar mills that export sugar to Afghanistan and their quotas. Export permits of sugar mills, goods declaration forms, e- form, bills of loading, commercial/customs invoice, and packing lists have also been sought.

It further directed the department to provide the relevant register maintained by Deputy Superintendent/ Ministerial Staff for entries of GDs with a quota of each exporter at the border along with more details.

Sources also confirmed that the Director-General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed detailed and transparent scrutiny on the said allegations. (ANI)

