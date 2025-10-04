Kathmandu [Nepal], October 4 (ANI): The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has barred vehicular movement to and from Kathmandu following a heavy rainfall warning.

Alongside, the National Flood Forecasting Division of Nepal has issued a "red alert" for 20 districts across the country, including the capital.

Issuing a statement, the NDRRMA said, "In order to minimise the risk of flash floods, landslides, and other potential disasters caused by heavy rainfall, it is hereby informed that long-distance vehicle movement from all districts of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini Provinces, as well as vehicles entering or exiting the Kathmandu Valley, will be suspended for 18, 19, and 20 Asoj 2082 (October 4, 5, and 6, 2025), as per the instructions of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology."

The statement further added, "During this period, no one, including transport entrepreneurs, is allowed to operate long-distance vehicles entering or exiting the Kathmandu Valley, except for essential services. The Chief District Officers of the concerned districts and security agencies are requested to enforce the closure and to monitor and supervise vehicle movement continuously."

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting Division has warned of an extremely high risk of flooding in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Sindhupalchok, Kavrepalanchok, Sunsari, Udayapur, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Sindhuli, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Makwanpur, Chitwan, and surrounding districts.

The division also indicated a high flood risk in Ilam, Jhapa, Morang, Dhankuta, Tehrathum, Panchthar, Bhojpur, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Solukhumbu, Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Nawalpur, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, and neighbouring districts.

Similarly, small rivers flowing through Kaski, Lamjung, Parbat, Syangja, Tanahun, Gulmi, Palpa, Arghakhanchi, Pyuthan, Dang, Banke, Bardiya, and nearby districts are expected to rise significantly, with a medium to high likelihood of flash floods.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast cloudy weather across the country for the next 24 hours, due to the continued influence of moisture-laden monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Weather Forecasting Division, the afternoon will see generally overcast skies nationwide, with a high chance of moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in many parts of the hilly and Terai regions of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces.

"Some areas in the remaining provinces may also experience similar conditions. There is a chance of heavy rainfall in some parts of the hilly and Terai regions of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, and in isolated areas of Lumbini's Terai belt," the division said.

It further forecast mostly cloudy skies in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, and generally cloudy skies elsewhere. Moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in most hilly and Terai areas of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, in many parts of Lumbini's hilly and Terai regions, and in some areas of the remaining provinces.

Meteorologists predict that monsoon winds originating from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will become more active starting Saturday afternoon. (ANI)

