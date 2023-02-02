Kathmandu [Nepal], February 2 (ANI): Cross-border trafficking has become a concern for Nepalese women as they have started to feel unsafe due to Chinese nationals who trafficked them and are now searching for them through their agents as their business got hampered because of the intervention by the police, Nepal-based online magazine, E-Pardafas reported.

According to a recent story in the Kathmandu Post, one of the kidnapped women revealed that even though they survived the place, the Chinese were looking for them through their agents, possibly to wreak retribution after their company was ruined due to police action.

She stated that she is still in contact with the Chinese call centre workers in Laos who are being exploited continuously.

The trafficked women's horrific admissions reveal the cross-border network of Chinese people engaging in human trafficking in Nepal, Laos, and several other countries, E-Pardafas reported.

According to Himalayan Times, Nepal's leading English daily, Chen Yang, a Chinese national used to lure women from rural districts like Sindhupalchowk and Arghakhanchi and Chaohong would act in the guise of a legal person operating oversees services from Kathmandu.

They also took their passports and ID cards and forced them to persuade Europeans and Americans to invest in illegal gambling, bitcoins, and other digital financial activities. They were threatened with grave penalties by the smugglers. These girls were able to escape from there with the assistance of Nepalese and return home.

According to media reports, Chinese people have frequently visited Laos' Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) to engage in human trafficking, illegal gambling, and digital fraud.

According to reports, the zone is administered de facto by Chinese gambling tycoon and Bond villain Zhao Wei.

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, women have been trafficked from Laos to China to act as marriages for Chinese men or to engage in prostitution, according to E-Pardafas.

The Covid-19 outbreak created economic hardship in many Lao towns, causing a surge in Lao women and girls trafficking to China. (ANI)

