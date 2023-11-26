Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): The Institute at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will host a two-day Climate Action and Health Conference from November 27-28 as part of the University's wide-ranging contribution to sustainability in the lead up to COP28.

Featuring leading global experts, the event is organised in association with the Policy Committee of the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology and will include a series of panels, workshops, and networking sessions.

The conference aims to be a focal point for researchers, policy analysts, and government representatives to converge and collectively address the intersection of climate action and public health. It is being held as the impact of climate change continues to pose global risks and the need to address its causes becomes more urgent. Amidst these challenges, lies a profound opportunity to explore mitigation measures that not only combat these issues but also bring about significant benefits to human health.

The first day of the event will include opening remarks by the Dean of Science at NYUAD Marta Losada, followed by four-panel sessions that will bring together academics, scientists, and experts to share knowledge regarding the potential climate benefits from public health steps, determine ways to employ public health measures to also attain climate action, and to identify public health and urban planning policies that also mitigate climate change.

The second day will primarily consist of workshops as attendees are divided into report writing subgroups. The conference aims to conduct dissemination of the meeting's scientific content by developing a Workshop Report for publication, under the auspices of the ISEE Policy Committee in a high impact scientific journal. The event will end with a tour of The NYU Abu Dhabi's Art Gallery, current exhibition Horizon by Blane De St. Croix, which was developed following a series of residencies over the last year in which the artist worked closely with NYUAD faculty, and other climate experts in the UAE community.

The conference is being held in the same period that NYUAD is chairing the Universities Climate Network (UCN). Comprising UAE-based universities and higher education institutions, the UCN collaborates on facilitating dialogues, workshops, public events, policy briefs, and youth participation in the lead up to and beyond COP28. (ANI/WAM)

