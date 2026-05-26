World News | Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Condemns Pakistan Train Attack

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 26 (ANI): The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the deadly attack on a train in Pakistan.

The General Secretariat, in a statement, reiterated the OIC's firm position "rejecting terrorism and extremism in all their forms" and manifestations and expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Pakistan and to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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"The General Secretariat affirmed its full solidarity with Pakistan in confronting terrorism and extremism and in maintaining its security and stability," the statement read.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that 82 Pakistani military personnel were killed and over 121 others injured in the operation, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP). However, Pakistan has reported over 20 deaths.

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As cited by the TBP report, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch described the assault as a "highly complex, organised, and joint operation" carried out by the group's Majeed Brigade, its "fidayee" unit, and intelligence wing ZIRAB. The group claimed the targeted train was a special military shuttle transporting Pakistani Army personnel from Quetta Cantonment to be attached to the Jaffar Express.

The statement, as mentioned by TBP, alleged that those killed and injured included junior commissioned officers (JCOs), non-commissioned officers (NCOs), regular soldiers, and newly recruited personnel from multiple army units, including the Frontier Force Regiment, Baloch Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Field Artillery, Signals, Cavalry, and the EME Centre.

The BLA identified the attacker as Bilal Shahwani, also known as Saahin, whom it described as a "fidayee" commander of the Majeed Brigade. According to the report, the group claimed the operation targeted Pakistan military's "new and clandestine travel protocol," which was allegedly introduced following the Jaffar Express hijacking and the November 2024 Quetta railway station attack.

The TBP report stated that under the revised security arrangement, railway carriages were reportedly moved inside the high-security Quetta Cantonment area during the night before being attached to the Jaffar Express shortly before departure. Military personnel travelling on leave or reporting for deployment allegedly boarded the shuttle from inside the cantonment.

The BLA further claimed that the Pakistani military had increased security measures along the route, including the deployment of Quick Response Force personnel with heavy weapons near Koila Phatak and the Pishin Stop bridge, alongside foot patrols from permanent military posts.

The BLA claimed that around 336 military personnel were aboard the train when the attack took place at approximately 8 am near Chaman Phatak. It further alleged that 74 heavily armed soldiers on board were unable to respond following the blast.

Rejecting official accounts that reportedly described the casualties as civilians, the BLA accused Pakistani authorities and state media of attempting to conceal what it termed a "security and intelligence failure." The group maintained that the train was exclusively designated for military personnel and stated that civilian access to the area was prohibited.

Pakistan media outlets have reported 24 deaths in the attack at the Quetta railway station in Pakistan's Balochistan. The explosive blast struck near the platform and derailed multiple coaches. Initial police reports suggest a suicide bomber targeted security forces waiting to board a train to Rawalpindi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)