Lahore [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): A cleric found himself once again embroiled in a harrowing child abuse case, this time in Lahore, Dawn reported.

The Lahore police secured a four-day physical remand for Abubakar Muaviya after a case was registered against him at the Shahdara Police Station for raping a child.

Earlier, authorities apprehended Muaviya from the scene of the alleged crime, where he was reportedly caught in the act of raping a minor boy.

Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), Ayesha Raza Farooq, took to Twitter to announce Muaviya's arrest, stating, "Abubakar Siddique Muaviya has been ARRESTED in criminal case number 2441/24 dated 7/4/24 u/s 376(iii). Accused is now on a 4 day physical remand (sic)."

She commended the efforts of the Inspector General of Police and the NCRC.

This incident comes on the heels of Muaviya's recent arrest in Tandlianwala, Faisalabad, on similar charges of child rape. However, he was discharged from that case after the victim's father expressed forgiveness, citing misunderstandings and invoking divine mercy.

A video circulating on social media captured the father's forgiveness, facilitated by a respected cleric who mediated the resolution, Dawn reported, (ANI)

