Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): The labourers staged a protest rally in Dasu city of Upper Kohistan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after they were denied fair wages and better working conditions during the construction of the Dasu highway project.

Skardu TV reported that the protest has resulted in a two-day road blockage, creating long vehicle queues and causing major disruption.

The protest is driven by the labourers working on the Dasu highway project, which a Chinese company is developing. Workers are demanding fair wages and better working conditions, citing violations of labour laws.

Protestors claim that they are not being paid the legally mandated Pakistan currency (PKR) 36,000 for 26 days of work. Despite working overtime, they say they are receiving far less than the law stipulates. Additionally, workers allege that the company does not follow labour regulations, providing only a 10-minute break for prayers and just half an hour for meals, making it difficult for them to rest adequately, as reported by Skardu TV.

The workers have been raising their concerns for the past five days but took more drastic action on the sixth day by blocking the road. "This protest is not for any political party; it is about labour rights," stated one of the protest leaders. "We demand justice for the workers. Any company operating here must abide by the law."

The protestors have stated they will continue their sit-in until their demands are addressed, emphasizing that the protest is about ensuring workers' rights are respected. The road blockage has caused significant inconvenience, with vehicles stuck in long queues. Protestors are calling on local authorities and the company to resolve the issue quickly and guarantee that workers' rights are upheld, including fair wages and appropriate working hours.

As the sit-in continues, the impact on local traffic and daily life remains evident, highlighting the urgency of addressing labour concerns to prevent further disruption. (ANI)

