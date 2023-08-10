Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): A road accident in Layyah claimed the lives of at least eight people and badly injured another six in the early hours of Thursday, reported ARY News.

Rescue personnel underlined that a truck struck fatally with a van carrying passengers on its way to Mian Channu.

Also Read | Hawaii Wildfire: 36 People Dead Due to Wildfires in Lahaina’s Maui County, Residents Dive Into Ocean for Safety.

Tragically, eight members of the same family died at the scene, while another six people were hurt. Rescue teams arrived on the scene quickly after hearing the distress call and transported the injured and deceased to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Chobara, ARY news reported.

On May 31, when the passenger bus they were riding in flipped turtle after going off a bridge in Khanewal, at least six people were murdered and 30 others were hurt.

Also Read | Norway Dam Burst Videos: Water Reservoir Partially Bursts After Days of Heavy Rain, Causes Flooding and Evacuations.

Rescue personnel reported that the event had happened close to Pull Rango. They claimed that the unfortunate bus had been involved in an accident while travelling from Lahore to Multan.

They stated that the bus had overturned because the driver had lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid colliding with a motorbike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)