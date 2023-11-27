Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team visited former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Adiala Jail and questioned him in connection with the charges he faced in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Speaking to Dawn, a senior official of NAB said that the interrogation on Sunday continued for more than two hours. Since November 15, officials from the anti-graft watchdog have been visiting Adiala Jail to carry out an investigation into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's role in the case.

Khan and his wife have been accused of obtaining billions of rupees and hundreds of kanals of land from Bahria Town Ltd for legalising Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 50 billion that were identified and returned to Pakistan by UK during the PTI-led government's tenure, according to Dawn report.

The case related to the alleged illegal acquisition of land for building Al Qadir University involving unlawful benefit given in the recovery of prime proceeds (140 million pounds) through the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) in a money laundering case against real estate businessman Malik Riaz and his family.

The former Pakistan PM is also accused of misleading the cabinet by concealing the information related to the settlement agreement. Money was received under the settlement agreement and was supposed to be deposited in the national exchequer. However, it was transferred in the recovery of Rs450bn liabilities of Bahria Town Karachi (BTK).

The notice served to Imran Khan has said that the anti-graft watchdog took cognizance of the commission of offences of corruption and corrupt practices mentioned under the NAB laws. It said that the NCA on December 14, 2018 froze approximately 20 million pounds from the bank accounts of two Pakistani nationals - Ahmed Ali Riaz and his wife Mubashra.

Furthermore, the NCA on August 12, 2019, froze 119.7 million pounds lying in the bank accounts of Malik Riaz's family and Hyde Park Place property, Dawn reported citing the notice.

According to NAB's record, the money was not repatriated to the state. However, it was 'dishonestly' and 'maliciously' adjusted against the liability of BTK by transferring the same to the designated account which was maintained by the Pakistan Supreme Court registrar for depositing the liability of BTK. (ANI)

On November 17, an accountability court remanded Imran Khan to NAB custody for four days in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The hearing of Imran Khan's case took place in Adiala Jail. During the hearing, NAB's deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi presented the application seeking a 10-day physical remand for Imran Khan, according to Dawn report. However, the judge approved a four-day physical remand of Imran Khan. (ANI)

