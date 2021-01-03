New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): In 2020, Pakistan has the second highest digital audience for Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Sunday.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry, "during 2020, Pakistan accounts for the second highest digital audience for DD and AIR content after domestic audience from within India, with the United States close behind."

It further said that last year the digital channels of Prasar Bharati across DD and Akashvani have "registered more than 100 per cent growth, clocking over a Billion Digital Views and over 6 Billion Digital Watch Minutes".

The rare archival content that has been available only with the DD-AIR is being digitised and uploaded on Prasar Bharati Archives YouTube channel, the Ministry added. (ANI)

