Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) is staging a nationwide "Black Day" protest on Friday against the controversial PECA Amendment Bill, Samaa TV reported.

Demonstrations are taking place across the country, with journalists wearing black armbands while covering events. Union offices and press clubs have been draped in black as a symbol of resistance, according to Samaa TV.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt criticised the government for passing the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill without consulting relevant stakeholders. "The president signed the bill without even allowing journalists to voice their concerns," he bemoaned, as reported by Samaa TV.

As part of the protest, he stated, "the freedom of press movement has been launched," adding that PFUJ has called for a sit-in in front of Parliament House to demand the repeal of the "black law."

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which includes the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AMAND), is also participating in the PFUJ-led protests, according to Samaa TV.

The JAC strongly condemned the government's approach, stating it failed to engage stakeholders before pushing the bill through the Senate Standing Committee and the National Assembly. It denounced the move as a clear attempt to suppress press freedom.

"The passing of the bill is clear evidence of the government's ambitions and malice," the committee declared, as quoted by Samaa TV.

Rejecting the bill outright, the JAC warned of an intense legal and public battle against it. It also accused the government of failing to honour its commitment to consult stakeholders before amending PECA. (ANI)

