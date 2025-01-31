Oregon, January 31: A batch of Lay’s potato chips has been recalled in the United States after the FDA classified it as a Class 1 health risk—the highest level of recall possible. The affected chips, manufactured by Frito-Lay, contain undeclared milk, which could be dangerous for people with milk allergies. The FDA warns that consuming these chips could lead to serious health consequences or even death, as reported by the New York Post.

The recall affects over 6,000 bags of 13 oz. Classic Lay’s chips distributed across Washington and Oregon through retail and e-commerce outlets. The issue came to light after a customer contacted Frito-Lay about an undeclared allergen. The company voluntarily recalled the batch on December 16, 2023. So far, no allergic reactions have been reported. Lay's Classic Potato Chips Being Taken Off Shelves in Oregon, Washington After US FDA Flags 'Life-Threatening' Allergy Risk Linked To 'Undeclared Milk'.

Consumers in Washington or Oregon should immediately dispose of Lay’s chips with a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of February 11 and manufacturing codes “6462307xx” or “6463307xx”, especially if they have a milk allergy. Nestle Row: Shares of Food Firm in India Slump After Report Claims Excess Sugar Found in Its Baby Foods.

Milk is one of the FDA’s eight major allergens and can cause reactions ranging from mild symptoms like hives and digestive issues to severe anaphylaxis, which can lead to airway blockage and unconsciousness. The FDA classified the risk as critical due to the potential for life-threatening allergic reactions.

Frito-Lay has assured customers that no other Lay’s products, flavors, or sizes are affected. However, the recall has raised concerns about allergen labeling and product safety. The FDA continues to monitor the situation, urging consumers to check packaging details carefully and discard affected products to prevent any health risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).